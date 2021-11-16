Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $17.50

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 9,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.