Analysts Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target at $5.94

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several research firms recently commented on ATIP. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182,187 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

