Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Target Price at $73.20

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,383 shares of company stock worth $1,209,056 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.52. 868,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,740. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

