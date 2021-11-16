Analysts Offer Predictions for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $11.50 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

