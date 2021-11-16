Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.81). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

TCRR opened at $6.80 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

