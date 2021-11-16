Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.87. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$166.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$168.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$140.50 and a 12-month high of C$178.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.