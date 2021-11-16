Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.87. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
