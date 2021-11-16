Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

SELB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 46,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,511. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $412.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

