Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.69 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.