Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.69 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

