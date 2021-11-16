Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

