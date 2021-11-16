Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $1.79 EPS

Brokerages expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 708,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $173.09. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

