Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $102.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.77 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

