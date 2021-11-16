Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia posted sales of $935.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

