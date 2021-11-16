Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 496,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

