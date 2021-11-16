Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $521.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $953.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 771,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

