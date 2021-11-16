Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

