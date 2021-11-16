Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $264.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $264.60 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $934.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.40 million to $937.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.