Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amyris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amyris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Amyris stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

