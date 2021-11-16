Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASYS opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.06 million, a P/E ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

