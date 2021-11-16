Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE AMPY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 23,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.