AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%.

POWW stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.43 million, a PE ratio of -364.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMMO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMMO by 47.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMMO by 55.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMMO by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

