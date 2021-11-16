Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $311.92

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $311.92 and last traded at $311.90, with a volume of 9210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.