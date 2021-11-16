Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%.

Shares of USAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,766. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

