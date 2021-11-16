American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. American Well has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.