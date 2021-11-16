American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson Sells 7,400 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AWR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American States Water by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 380.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $7,141,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

