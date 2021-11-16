American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AREC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 25,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AREC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Resources by 23,020.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Resources by 39.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,302 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

