American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

