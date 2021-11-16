AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMMX opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

