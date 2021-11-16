AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of AMMX opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
About AmeraMex International
