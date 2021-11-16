Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.38 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

