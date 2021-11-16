Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,545.59. 29,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,393.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,391.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

