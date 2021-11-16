Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Deborah Silodor Sells 13,171 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Silodor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Deborah Silodor sold 367 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $6,984.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 88,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,663. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

