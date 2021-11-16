Amalgamated Bank Takes $656,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorVel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CorVel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $384,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $5,811,984 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $193.76 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.46.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.