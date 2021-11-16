Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 9,256 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEN. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

DEN stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

