Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 16.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 529.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Children’s Place by 1,221.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

