Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

