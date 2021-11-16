Amalgamated Bank Invests $718,000 in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 51.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

