Amalgamated Bank Invests $702,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

