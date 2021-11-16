Amalgamated Bank Invests $633,000 in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE AZZ opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.