Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

