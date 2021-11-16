Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,424,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 545,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Magnite stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

