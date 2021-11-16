ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

ALXO traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 3.05. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,529 shares of company stock worth $9,160,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

