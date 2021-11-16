Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.80.

AIF opened at C$67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.22. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$70.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

