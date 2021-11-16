Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP Christopher W. Wright Sells 65,532 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALTO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.91. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

