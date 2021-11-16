Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $536.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.