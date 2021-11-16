Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $536.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.