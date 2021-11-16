Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE ALTG opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $536.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

