Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish Sells 6,250 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
