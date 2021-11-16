Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $40,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 212.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 232,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 440,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 97.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

