Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.