AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $33,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in AlloVir by 14.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,358 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

