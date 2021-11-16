Alliance Global Partners Cuts Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $16.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

PRTH opened at $6.44 on Monday. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at $314,684.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $74,988. 85.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Priority Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Priority Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

