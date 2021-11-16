Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 16,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,798. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

